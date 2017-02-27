em Esporte, Futebol 421 Words

Quinta Copa da Liga inglesa do Manchester United

Com a vitória por 3 a 2 sobre o Southampton, o Man United conquistou a EFL Cup 2017, novo nome da Copa da Liga Inglesa. Ibra decidiu e José Mourinho faturou sua segunda taça com os red devils.

Dentro do post, a lista de todas as finais da Copa da Liga Inglesa, desde a temporada 1960-61.
EFL Cup

  • 2016/17 – Manchester United 

Capital One Cup

  • 2015/16 Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City*
  • 2014/15 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
  • 2013/14 Manchester City 3-1 Sunderland
  • 2012/13 Bradford City 0-5 Swansea City

Carling Cup

  • 2011/12 Cardiff City 2-2 Liverpool*
  • 2010/11 Arsenal 1-2 Birmingham City
  • 2009/10 Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United
  • 2008/09 Manchester United* 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
  • 2007/08 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Chelsea
  • 2006/07 Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal
  • 2005/06 Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic
  • 2004/05 Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool
  • 2003/04 Middlesbrough 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Worthington Cup

  • 2002/03 Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United
  • 2001/02 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
  • 2000/01 Liverpool* 1-1 Birmingham City
  • 1999/00 Leicester City 2-1 Tranmere Rovers
  • 1998/99 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Leicester City

Coca-Cola Cup

  • 1997/98 Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough
  • 1996/97 Leicester City 1-1 Middlesbrough
    (Replay: Leicester City 1-0 Middlesbrough)
  • 1995/96 Aston Villa 3-0 Leeds United
  • 1994/95 Liverpool 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
  • 1993/94 Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United
  • 1992/93 Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Rumbelows Cup

  • 1991/92 Manchester United 1-0 Nottingham Forest
  • 1990/91 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Manchester United

Littlewoods Cup

  • 1989/90 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Oldham Athletic
  • 1988/89 Nottingham Forest 3-1 Luton Town
  • 1987/88 Luton Town 3-2 Arsenal
  • 1986/87 Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Milk Cup

  • 1985/86 Oxford United 3-0 Queens Park Rangers
  • 1984/85 Norwich City 1-0 Sunderland
  • 1983/84 Liverpool 0-0 Everton
    (Replay: Liverpool 1-0 Everton)
  • 1982/83 Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United
  • 1981/82 Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

The Football League Cup

  • 1980/81 Liverpool 1-1 West Ham United
    (Replay: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United)
  • 1979/80 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Nottingham Forest
  • 1978/79 Nottingham Forest 3-2 Southampton
  • 1977/78 Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool
    (Replay: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool)
  • 1976/77 Aston Villa 0-0 Everton
    (Primeiro jogo desempate: Aston Villa 1-1 Everton)
    (Segundo desempate: Aston Villa 3-2 Everton)
  • 1975/76 Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United
  • 1974/75 Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich City
  • 1973/74 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester City
  • 1972/73 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Norwich City
  • 1971/72 Stoke City 2-1 Chelsea
  • 1970/71 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa
  • 1969/70 Manchester City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
  • 1968/69 Swindon Town 3-1 Arsenal
  • 1967/68 Leeds United 1-0 Arsenal
  • 1966/67 Queens Park Rangers 3-2 West Bromwich Albion
  • 1965/66 ida: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 West Ham United

volta: West Bromwich Albion 4-1 West Ham United

  • 1964/65 ida: Chelsea 3-2 Leicester City
    volta: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City
  • 1963/64 ida: Leicester City 1-1 Stoke City
    volta: Leicester City 3-2 Stoke City
  • 1962/63 ida Birmingham City 3-1 Aston Villa
    volta: Birmingham City 0-0 Aston Villa
  • 1961/62 ida: Norwich City 3-0 Rochdale
    volta : Norwich City 1-0 Rochdale
  • 1960/61 ida: Aston Villa 0-2 Rotherham United

volta: Aston Villa 3-0 Rotherham United

*venceram nos pênaltis

 

