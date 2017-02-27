Quinta Copa da Liga inglesa do Manchester United

Com a vitória por 3 a 2 sobre o Southampton, o Man United conquistou a EFL Cup 2017, novo nome da Copa da Liga Inglesa. Ibra decidiu e José Mourinho faturou sua segunda taça com os red devils.
Dentro do post, a lista de todas as finais da Copa da Liga Inglesa, desde a temporada 1960-61.
EFL Cup
- 2016/17 – Manchester United
Capital One Cup
- 2015/16 Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City*
- 2014/15 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
- 2013/14 Manchester City 3-1 Sunderland
- 2012/13 Bradford City 0-5 Swansea City
Carling Cup
- 2011/12 Cardiff City 2-2 Liverpool*
- 2010/11 Arsenal 1-2 Birmingham City
- 2009/10 Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United
- 2008/09 Manchester United* 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
- 2007/08 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Chelsea
- 2006/07 Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal
- 2005/06 Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic
- 2004/05 Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool
- 2003/04 Middlesbrough 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Worthington Cup
- 2002/03 Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United
- 2001/02 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
- 2000/01 Liverpool* 1-1 Birmingham City
- 1999/00 Leicester City 2-1 Tranmere Rovers
- 1998/99 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Leicester City
Coca-Cola Cup
- 1997/98 Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough
- 1996/97 Leicester City 1-1 Middlesbrough
(Replay: Leicester City 1-0 Middlesbrough)
- 1995/96 Aston Villa 3-0 Leeds United
- 1994/95 Liverpool 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
- 1993/94 Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United
- 1992/93 Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Rumbelows Cup
- 1991/92 Manchester United 1-0 Nottingham Forest
- 1990/91 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Manchester United
Littlewoods Cup
- 1989/90 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Oldham Athletic
- 1988/89 Nottingham Forest 3-1 Luton Town
- 1987/88 Luton Town 3-2 Arsenal
- 1986/87 Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Milk Cup
- 1985/86 Oxford United 3-0 Queens Park Rangers
- 1984/85 Norwich City 1-0 Sunderland
- 1983/84 Liverpool 0-0 Everton
(Replay: Liverpool 1-0 Everton)
- 1982/83 Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United
- 1981/82 Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur
The Football League Cup
- 1980/81 Liverpool 1-1 West Ham United
(Replay: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United)
- 1979/80 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Nottingham Forest
- 1978/79 Nottingham Forest 3-2 Southampton
- 1977/78 Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool
(Replay: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool)
- 1976/77 Aston Villa 0-0 Everton
(Primeiro jogo desempate: Aston Villa 1-1 Everton)
(Segundo desempate: Aston Villa 3-2 Everton)
- 1975/76 Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United
- 1974/75 Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich City
- 1973/74 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester City
- 1972/73 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Norwich City
- 1971/72 Stoke City 2-1 Chelsea
- 1970/71 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa
- 1969/70 Manchester City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
- 1968/69 Swindon Town 3-1 Arsenal
- 1967/68 Leeds United 1-0 Arsenal
- 1966/67 Queens Park Rangers 3-2 West Bromwich Albion
- 1965/66 ida: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 West Ham United
volta: West Bromwich Albion 4-1 West Ham United
- 1964/65 ida: Chelsea 3-2 Leicester City
volta: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City
- 1963/64 ida: Leicester City 1-1 Stoke City
volta: Leicester City 3-2 Stoke City
- 1962/63 ida Birmingham City 3-1 Aston Villa
volta: Birmingham City 0-0 Aston Villa
- 1961/62 ida: Norwich City 3-0 Rochdale
volta : Norwich City 1-0 Rochdale
- 1960/61 ida: Aston Villa 0-2 Rotherham United
volta: Aston Villa 3-0 Rotherham United
*venceram nos pênaltis